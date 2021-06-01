Camden Capital LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $233.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $234.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

