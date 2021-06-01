Camden Capital LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $792,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $126,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,943 shares of company stock valued at $21,068,803 in the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $339.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $341.59.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.