Camden Capital LLC Purchases 389 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ally Financial by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after buying an additional 877,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $154,505,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,971,000 after buying an additional 207,130 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,794 shares of company stock worth $2,168,846. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

