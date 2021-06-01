Camden Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,611. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

