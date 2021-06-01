Camden Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,076 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,265 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,915 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

WMB stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

