Camden Capital LLC Sells 157 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Camden Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock opened at $361.10 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

