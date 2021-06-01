Cameco’s (CCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.08.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCO stock opened at C$23.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.12. The company has a market cap of C$9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.35. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.