Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$157.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$131.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$150.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$140.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$118.85. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$87.85 and a 52 week high of C$143.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,260. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Insiders have sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $2,952,410 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

