Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$144.00 to C$147.00. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce traded as high as C$143.24 and last traded at C$142.51, with a volume of 84915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$142.46.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.96.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,260. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Insiders sold a total of 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,410 in the last 90 days.

The firm has a market cap of C$63.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$118.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

