Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$43.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

Shares of CBWBF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

