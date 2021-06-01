Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $35.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CBWBF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

