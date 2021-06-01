Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.54.

CWB stock opened at C$36.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.51. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.05 and a twelve month high of C$37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

