Cango (NYSE:CANG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.32 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a net margin of 165.31% and a return on equity of 52.87%.

CANG stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cango has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Cango’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cango were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

