Cango (NYSE:CANG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.32 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a net margin of 165.31% and a return on equity of 52.87%.

Shares of Cango stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. 2,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,562. Cango has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Cango alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. Cango’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cango were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.