Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capri in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,686,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Capri by 805.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Capri by 2,695.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Capri by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

