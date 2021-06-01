Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John V. Balen Acquires 2,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John V. Balen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.25 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,076.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.05. The stock had a trading volume of 179,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

