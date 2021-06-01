CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Increased by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in CarMax were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after acquiring an additional 121,117 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.03. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

