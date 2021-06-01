Cashhand Price Tops $1.06 (CHND)

Cashhand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, Cashhand has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cashhand coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002922 BTC on exchanges. Cashhand has a market cap of $724,303.55 and approximately $16,995.00 worth of Cashhand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00028775 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000985 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001617 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001411 BTC.

About Cashhand

Cashhand is a coin. Cashhand’s total supply is 684,457 coins. Cashhand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cashhand is www.cashhand.info

Cashhand Coin Trading

