CCUniverse Trading Down 18% Over Last Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $18,341.00 and $49.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008270 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009495 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000213 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001360 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.