CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $426.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report $426.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.30 million and the lowest is $421.90 million. CDK Global reported sales of $449.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.40. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $8,221,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

