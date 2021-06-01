Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Director Purchases $33,432.00 in Stock

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.61 million, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.59. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

CDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

