Celo Dollar Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $50.40 million and $642,276.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00083976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00021614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.01019926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.90 or 0.09814258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092065 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 50,476,723 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

