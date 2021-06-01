Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Raised to GBX 132 at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

LON CEY traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 113.50 ($1.48). 6,939,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,635,663. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.35. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

In related news, insider Martin Horgan bought 25,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17). Also, insider James Rutherford purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

