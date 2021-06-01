Center for Financial Planning Inc. Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 161.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in PayPal by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 51,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $260.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.93 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.38. The firm has a market cap of $305.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

