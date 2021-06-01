CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.40

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 4701481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Barclays boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

