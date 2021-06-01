Centrality Trading Up 62.2% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $102.99 million and $2.46 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrality has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can now be bought for $0.0858 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 70,072,814.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00116881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00082209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.00 or 0.01011422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.70 or 0.09774397 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

