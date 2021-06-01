Certified Advisory Corp Invests $105,000 in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 25.9% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $158,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FPI stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $383.34 million, a P/E ratio of 414.33 and a beta of 0.88. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

FPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

