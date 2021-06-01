Certified Advisory Corp Takes $132,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.