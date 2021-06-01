CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $49.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in CF Industries by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.