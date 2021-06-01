ChainX (PCX) Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $7.41 or 0.00020387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $57.20 million and $872,718.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChainX has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00062829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.00292635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00189115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.45 or 0.01003276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

