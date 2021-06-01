Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CIAFF has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

CIAFF stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.