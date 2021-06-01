Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $79.96 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,141 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,068 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 42,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 33,440 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Microsoft by 35.5% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 45,853 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft by 355.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,708 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,719 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $249.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.81. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

