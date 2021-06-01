Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHMI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHMI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 163,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

