Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $60,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.17. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

