Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.05. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.