Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.09 and last traded at $37.09. 743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 57,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. Research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $43,544.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,844.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,120 shares of company stock worth $89,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

