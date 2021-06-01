Chimpion (BNANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.20 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $99.20 million and $627,789.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00008597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00082415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.28 or 0.01026298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.48 or 0.09923913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00091589 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

