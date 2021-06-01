Chimpion Hits One Day Volume of $567,803.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Chimpion has a market cap of $98.83 million and approximately $567,803.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00008517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00083910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.44 or 0.01021079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.29 or 0.09764867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00092219 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

