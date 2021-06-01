China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (CIADY) to Issue Dividend of $0.42 on July 9th

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4171 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $66.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

