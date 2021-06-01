China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $35.53

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.53, but opened at $34.64. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Southern Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 61.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 15.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

