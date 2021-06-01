Christopher Fawzy Sells 6,000 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Fawzy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00.

WWD stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $128.52. 256,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,408. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Woodward by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

