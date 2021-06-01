Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $8,863,259. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $169.99 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

