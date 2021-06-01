Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.56

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 85815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.21.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.0% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 89,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

