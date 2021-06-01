Cibc World Markets Corp Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,199 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $613,939,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,803,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,537,000 after purchasing an additional 136,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.62. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

