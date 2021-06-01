Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,845 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CoreLogic by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,443,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CoreLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

NYSE CLGX opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.15.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.