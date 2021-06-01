Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 499.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 169,775 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $2,245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $685,265. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

