Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,114.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 218,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOG opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

