Ciena (CIEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CIEN opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $2,003,160. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

