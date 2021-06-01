Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

CIEN opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $2,003,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Ciena by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Ciena by 7.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

