Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

